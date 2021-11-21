Private Capital Management LLC Sells 62,630 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Private Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 62,630 shares during the period. Everi makes up 13.4% of Private Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned 1.46% of Everi worth $32,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.
EVRI opened at $22.08 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68.
In other Everi news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,851 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.
About Everi
Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.
