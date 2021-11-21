Private Capital Management LLC Sells 62,630 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Private Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 62,630 shares during the period. Everi makes up 13.4% of Private Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned 1.46% of Everi worth $32,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

EVRI opened at $22.08 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,851 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

