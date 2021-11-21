Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Short Interest Update

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the October 14th total of 40,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Pro-Dex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Pro-Dex news, Director Katrina Marie Kramer Philp bought 3,468 shares of Pro-Dex stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $84,653.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William James Farrell III bought 2,000 shares of Pro-Dex stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $41,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDEX. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 298.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. 19.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 11.70%.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

