Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Short Interest Update

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PROBF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.53. 32,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,692. Probe Metals has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47.

Get Probe Metals alerts:

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on Probe Metals from C$2.70 to C$3.10 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Probe Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, and development of mineral properties, and developing these properties further or disposing of them when evaluation is complete. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Dubuisson, Timmins West, Casa Cameron, and Black Creek Chromite. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Probe Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.