Prometeus (PROM) Price Reaches $18.25 on Major Exchanges

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. In the last week, Prometeus has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $300.20 million and approximately $11.01 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for approximately $18.25 or 0.00030616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00048900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.00226852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00088486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012025 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.