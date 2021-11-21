Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 455,300 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 14th total of 569,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 874,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosus has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Prosus alerts:

OTCMKTS PROSY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.37. 364,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,801. Prosus has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0324 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.19%.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.