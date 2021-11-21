Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 5,326 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,626 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 80.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 30,535 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth $276,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth $1,700,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 13.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 61,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.61 per share, with a total value of $66,915.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 867,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,689,940.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $274,314. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN opened at $53.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.94. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $54.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.90.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.27%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

