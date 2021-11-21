Public Index Network (PIN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7,856.00

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Public Index Network has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $4.95 million and $7,856.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00072086 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00073846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00090714 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,294.14 or 0.07263613 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,133.72 or 1.00025722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.