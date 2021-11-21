PumaPay Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.06 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 21st. One PumaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $385,416.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00047410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.07 or 0.00231999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00088206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011731 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.