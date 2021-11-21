Pundi X Price Down 5.2% This Week (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pundi X has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00048403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.95 or 0.00221119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00088166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011884 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

NPXS is a coin. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

