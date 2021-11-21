PutinCoin Tops One Day Volume of $172.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 21st. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 47.7% against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $204,464.05 and $172.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,181.34 or 0.99631022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00052269 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00038209 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 55.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006215 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.21 or 0.00493462 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

