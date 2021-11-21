QASH One Day Trading Volume Hits $654,613.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. QASH has a market cap of $32.99 million and $654,613.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0943 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QASH has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00047349 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.34 or 0.00227606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00088046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011829 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH (QASH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

