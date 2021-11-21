Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading Up 10.8% This Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 21st. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $23.96 million and $74,329.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,448.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,359.02 or 0.07332379 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.90 or 0.00381666 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $582.94 or 0.00980570 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00086328 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.84 or 0.00421950 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.05 or 0.00272590 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,349,687 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

