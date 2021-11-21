Quark Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $96.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last week, Quark has traded 52.8% lower against the dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $653,518.81 and approximately $96.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 276,023,206 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.