QuickSwap Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last Week (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 21st. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $112.17 million and approximately $20.49 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for $342.92 or 0.00599829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

