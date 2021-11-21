Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $401.23 Million

Equities analysts expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report $401.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.70 million and the highest is $524.62 million. Quidel reported sales of $809.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $904.17 million, with estimates ranging from $674.10 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quidel.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.25 million. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

QDEL stock opened at $152.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.25. Quidel has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $265.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of -0.20.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 9.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 58.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 41.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quidel (QDEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.