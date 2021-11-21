QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) is Private Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,670,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,360 shares during the period. QuinStreet accounts for 20.3% of Private Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.93% of QuinStreet worth $49,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 11.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,695,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 177,929 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 92.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 182,069 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 50.0% during the second quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 38,764 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 3.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,529,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 78,856 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $127,305.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $142,417.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,164 shares of company stock worth $2,395,997. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QNST. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet cut QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.45 million, a P/E ratio of 71.70 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $159.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.