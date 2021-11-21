Rainicorn (RAINI) Hits Market Capitalization of $72.60 Million

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $72.60 million and approximately $501,828.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00070272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00074238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00090460 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,171.14 or 0.07223208 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,609.73 or 0.99763381 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,724,756 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

