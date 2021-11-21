Rally (RLY) Market Capitalization Tops $1.10 Billion

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 21st. Rally has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $5.19 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rally has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Rally coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00069746 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00075858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00091203 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,331.53 or 0.07278403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,364.01 or 0.99751111 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00026110 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,969,753,448 coins. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

