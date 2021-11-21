Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RL opened at $121.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $142.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

