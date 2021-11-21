Ratecoin (XRA) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded down 50% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Ratecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Ratecoin has a market cap of $72,838.41 and $11.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ratecoin Coin Profile

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

