Raub Brock Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56,838.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,992 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth about $17,133,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 147.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 164,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 98,185 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 42,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 185,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,976,000 after acquiring an additional 39,976 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIL stock remained flat at $$91.44 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,306. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.46. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.43 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

