Raub Brock Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,039 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global comprises 4.5% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Carrier Global worth $29,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $564,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2,774.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 522,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,046,000 after purchasing an additional 541,710 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 146,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $20,318,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

NYSE:CARR opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.36.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.