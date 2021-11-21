Raub Brock Capital Management LP Cuts Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lessened its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 4.0% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $26,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 51,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,724,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 4.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 5.6% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 143,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.71.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,723. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.66 and a 200-day moving average of $274.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.30. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.27%.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,705 shares of company stock valued at $476,767 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

