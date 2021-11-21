Raub Brock Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 4.1% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $27,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP opened at $237.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.44. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $239.26. The stock has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.29.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

