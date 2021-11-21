Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $25.20 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 3.8% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Roper Technologies worth $25,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,571,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,030,262,000 after buying an additional 33,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,542 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,987,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,363,000 after acquiring an additional 131,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,616,000 after acquiring an additional 139,486 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $11.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $498.43. The stock had a trading volume of 816,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,512. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.23 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.35%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

