Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $29.02 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 4.4% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $29,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,607,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $249.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.89 and a 12-month high of $255.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

