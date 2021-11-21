Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $31.07 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies accounts for 4.7% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Agilent Technologies worth $31,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $334,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 97.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,140 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 427.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,847,000 after purchasing an additional 887,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,922,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $579,722,000 after purchasing an additional 818,615 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on A. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.18.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $164.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $108.32 and a one year high of $179.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.