Raub Brock Capital Management LP Invests $11.26 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 119,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,255,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.7% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 203,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after acquiring an additional 25,531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $93.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,298,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,480. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $97.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

