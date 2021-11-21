Raub Brock Capital Management LP Invests $4.67 Million in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 566.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,572,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,550 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250,250 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,032,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,793,000 after purchasing an additional 211,602 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,113,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.91. 1,263,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,627. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.54. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $128.55 and a twelve month high of $133.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

