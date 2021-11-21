Raub Brock Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

VNQ stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.42. 2,928,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,065. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $111.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.00.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

