Raub Brock Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 374,198 Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 374,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,975,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.9% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,470.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,739,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,048 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $2,103,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

