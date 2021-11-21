Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 2,322 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for about 3.9% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of D.R. Horton worth $25,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 518,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after buying an additional 1,255,532 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DHI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.17. 2,404,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,942. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.86.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $302,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

