Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 3,445 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,914 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 4.0% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $26,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,162,152,000 after buying an additional 757,995 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,921,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,452. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $130.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.83 and a 200 day moving average of $114.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

