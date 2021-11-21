Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 864 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up approximately 3.7% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $24,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Dollar General by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Dollar General by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 191.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 162,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,916,000 after acquiring an additional 106,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,921. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 16.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.14.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

