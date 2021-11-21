Raub Brock Capital Management LP Takes Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 30.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.85.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $4.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,129. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $197.63 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.01 and its 200 day moving average is $235.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

