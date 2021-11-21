Ravencoin Classic Hits One Day Trading Volume of $26,815.00 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $1.93 million and $26,815.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,448.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,359.02 or 0.07332379 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.90 or 0.00381666 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $582.94 or 0.00980570 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00086328 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.84 or 0.00421950 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.05 or 0.00272590 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,110,445,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

