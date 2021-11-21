Raydium (RAY) Trading Down 12.6% This Week

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Raydium has a market cap of $755.02 million and $93.09 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $9.90 or 0.00017302 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00069886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00073200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00090845 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.89 or 0.07218718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,308.42 or 1.00170651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,277,364 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.