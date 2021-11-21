Razor Network (RAZOR) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Razor Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0731 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Razor Network has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Razor Network has a total market capitalization of $12.41 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005184 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011918 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005744 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $516.16 or 0.00867480 BTC.

Razor Network Coin Profile

Razor Network is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,802,446 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Razor Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Razor Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Razor Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

