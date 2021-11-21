RealFevr Hits Market Capitalization of $10.16 Million (FEVR)

RealFevr (CURRENCY:FEVR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. RealFevr has a total market cap of $10.16 million and approximately $313,439.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealFevr coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RealFevr has traded 39.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00070946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00074377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00090699 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,169.34 or 0.07181374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,848.76 or 0.99640018 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

RealFevr Coin Profile

RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr

Buying and Selling RealFevr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealFevr directly using US dollars.

