Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has received an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,070 ($92.37).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,356.14.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.