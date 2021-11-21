Redpanda Earth Market Capitalization Tops $11.46 Million (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 21st. Redpanda Earth has a total market cap of $11.46 million and $132,329.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redpanda Earth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded 38.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00070272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00074238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00090460 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,171.14 or 0.07223208 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,609.73 or 0.99763381 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Redpanda Earth

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken . Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken

Buying and Selling Redpanda Earth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redpanda Earth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redpanda Earth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

