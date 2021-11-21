Reef (REEF) Price Reaches $0.0280 on Major Exchanges

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Reef has a market capitalization of $447.35 million and approximately $79.08 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.43 or 0.00390004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00048607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.21 or 0.00222562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00088219 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012036 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 15,973,552,172 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

