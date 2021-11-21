Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Market Cap Hits $44.36 Million

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be bought for $288.07 or 0.00494617 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market cap of $44.36 million and $163,813.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Reflexer Ungovernance Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,090.35 or 0.99739977 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00052745 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00039038 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 54.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000160 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CRYPTO:FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,996 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Buying and Selling Reflexer Ungovernance Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reflexer Ungovernance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reflexer Ungovernance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reflexer Ungovernance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reflexer Ungovernance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reflexer Ungovernance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.