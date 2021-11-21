Renasant Bank Buys 850 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Renasant Bank grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.1% of Renasant Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,091,544,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,850,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,038 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 84.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 37.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $922,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.11.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $200.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.53. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.81 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $391.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

