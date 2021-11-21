Renasant Bank Purchases 99 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Renasant Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $2,978.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,846.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,656.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.