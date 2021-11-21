Renasant Bank Raises Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Renasant Bank raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Renasant Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 51.6% in the third quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 164,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 32,064 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 30,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $130.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.