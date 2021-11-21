Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 701,300 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the October 14th total of 591,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 200.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYF remained flat at $$11.89 during midday trading on Friday. 13 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615. Repsol has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.32.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

