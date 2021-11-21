Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Request coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $211.47 million and approximately $7.19 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00047410 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.07 or 0.00231999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00088206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011731 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,116 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official website for Request is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

