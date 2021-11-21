Resource Planning Group Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM)

Resource Planning Group lowered its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Resource Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Resource Planning Group owned about 3.22% of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROAM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.81. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,323. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.99. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

