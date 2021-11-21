Resource Planning Group Has $6.92 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Resource Planning Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Resource Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 48,459 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.99. 9,985,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,263,737. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $53.49.

